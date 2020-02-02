UrduPoint.com
Number Of Health Information Booths Set Up At Various Airports, Says Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:24 PM

Number of health information booths set up at various airports, says Mirza

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has stated that one hundred and ninety nine health information booths have been set up at various airports of the country to cope with the threat of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, he said these booths will provide answers to queries about coronavirus.He said another landmark in a very short time is the completion of coronavirus clinical care and prevention guidelines.

It includes full instructions on case definition, inpatient/outpatient treatment, handling of diagnostic samples and even home care.In order to provide assistance to the Pakistani community in China, the Embassy of Pakistan has established hotlines which may be contacted.

