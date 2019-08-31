Number of house allotments, vacation from illegal occupants increased in one year

Estate Office has got vacated more than 750 illegally occupied accommodations during last one year (July 2018-June 2019) while more than one thousand new allotments of houses were also made during the same period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Estate Office has got vacated more than 750 illegally occupied accommodations during last one year ( July 2018-June 2019 ) while more than one thousand new allotments of houses were also made during the same period.

In the corresponding period last year (July 2017-June 18), over 150 illegally occupied accommodations were vacated and more than 400 news allotments were made, the official source said.

Due to the merit policy and transparency in the affairs of Estate Office, he said that the number of allotments and vacated houses increased significantly.

He said there has been disposal of more than 600 court cases while over thousand of Federal government employees got registered on general waiting list.

To ensure more fairness in the affairs of Estate Office, the source said that new laws had been made after 16 years which will definitely bring more fairness and curb nepotism practices.

The source said that there had been a total of 28000 official accommodations under Estate Office and efforts are underway for construction of new houses by the incumbent government to fill the gap of 27000 houses for federal employees.