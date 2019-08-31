UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of House Allotments, Vacation From Illegal Occupants Increased In One Year

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:26 PM

Number of house allotments, vacation from illegal occupants increased in one year

Estate Office has got vacated more than 750 illegally occupied accommodations during last one year (July 2018-June 2019) while more than one thousand new allotments of houses were also made during the same period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Estate Office has got vacated more than 750 illegally occupied accommodations during last one year (July 2018-June 2019) while more than one thousand new allotments of houses were also made during the same period.

In the corresponding period last year (July 2017-June 18), over 150 illegally occupied accommodations were vacated and more than 400 news allotments were made, the official source said.

Due to the merit policy and transparency in the affairs of Estate Office, he said that the number of allotments and vacated houses increased significantly.

He said there has been disposal of more than 600 court cases while over thousand of Federal government employees got registered on general waiting list.

To ensure more fairness in the affairs of Estate Office, the source said that new laws had been made after 16 years which will definitely bring more fairness and curb nepotism practices.

The source said that there had been a total of 28000 official accommodations under Estate Office and efforts are underway for construction of new houses by the incumbent government to fill the gap of 27000 houses for federal employees.

Related Topics

Same July 2019 Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister,Governor & Naeem-ul-Haq discuss Kas ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had made the ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighting Kashmir issue internat ..

4 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri arrives Maldives to attend SDGs su ..

21 minutes ago

Over 10 People Feared Dead in Explosion in Afghan ..

21 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal for transparent justice system in coun ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.