Number Of Initiatives Taken To Improve Lives Of Common People: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of common people: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas has said that the government had taken a number of initiatives to improve the lives of common people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas has said that the government had taken a number of initiatives to improve the lives of common people.

The AJK prime minister expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honour of a delegation of senior journalists, anchor persons, electronic, print and digital media representatives from Lahore in the State metropolis on Thursday.

"IT Parks are going to be built to eliminate unemployment in Azad Kashmir, in which private companies will also be included", he said, adding that steps were being taken to improve health facilities and improve service delivery in the state-owned hospitals.

In response to a question, Sardar Tanveer said there was a need to promote industry in Azad Jammu Kashmir. "The government is ready to send its labour to Karachi, Faisalabad and other major industrial cities for training so that they can play their role in the industrial development of Azad Kashmir", he added.

He said the AJK government raised its voice at every available forum against unjust sentencing of prominent Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

"The government is well aware of its responsibilities regarding the Kashmir Freedom Movement and will not leave its Kashmiri brothers alone at any stage", he said, adding that the national media must play its due role to highlight the violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and the problems of the Azad Kashmir government.

Sardar Tanveer said, "We are Pakistanis and have unwavering faith in the state of Pakistan". He said that the relationship between AJK and Pakistan cannot be weakened.

