Number Of International Students On Rise At AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The number of international students at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is increasing each semester compared to the previous ones.

According to the AIOU, in the Fall 2024 admissions, the number of international students rose from 740 to 1,007, including 474 male and 533 female students. This semester, 267 new international students enrolled.

The countries from which these students have enrolled include the United Kingdom, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, Russia, South Korea, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, Taiwan, Botswana, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, Iraq, Kurdistan, Jordan, Oman, and Kuwait.

The Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange recently organized an online orientation session for the newly enrolled international students.

During the session, Director of International Affairs Dr. Zahid Majeed briefed students about the university’s admission and examination procedures, guidance regarding textbooks, methods for writing and submitting assignments, and participation in online midterm and final exams for BS students.

International students expressed their satisfaction with the university's education system and facilities, stating that they feel proud to study at one of Pakistan's leading universities.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, said that the university is celebrating its golden jubilee and takes pride in having produced 5 million graduates in the past 50 years.

Dr. Nasir further stated that enrolling students from 36 countries is a significant achievement for the university, and they aim to spread the light of knowledge to every country in the world.

