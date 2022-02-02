Number of investigation officers to be increased in police stations: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Wednesday the number of investigation officers would be increased in proportion to the number of cases to balance the workload in police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Wednesday the number of investigation officers would be increased in proportion to the number of cases to balance the workload in police stations.

He said this while presiding over an plenary session on Investigation and operations matters here at the Central Police Office.

The IGP directed the RPOs and DPOs to ensure special focus and resources on operations as well as investigation wing and run official matters in accordance with modern practice.

He said that refresher courses should be conducted in line with modern requirements to accelerate capacity of investigation officers.

The IGP emphasised upon investigation officers to pay special attention to each case. He said that modern professional training would be imparted for timely completion of challan and safe archiving and presentation of evidence in a scientific manner so that investigation officers could perform their duties effectively.

He said that real formula for crime control was to convict culprits through best investigation of cases and the Punjab Police were taking preferential measures in this regard.

The IGP said that investigation officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence and with the help of modern forensic science so that the process of rooting out criminals and provision of justice to citizens could be expedited.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said the performance of investigation section of all the districts would be reviewed in a meeting to be held on a monthly basis.

Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Investigation, DIG Operations and DIG Investigationand other officers were present in the meeting.