Number of local, foreign investors interested in PSM: Soomro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro Thursday said numerous local and foreign investors were interested in buying Pakistan Steel Mill.

Bidding process of PSM would start in second quarter of next year, he said while addressing a news conference at a local hotel here.

Soomro said PSM was non-functional since 2015 and the government was keen to operationalize it.

About dues of PSM employees, he said dues of five thousand employees had been cleared while salaries were being paid timely to the existing 3 thousand employees.

Replying to a query he said government wanted to ensure transparency in privatization process of PSM, which was the reason in delay of PSM's privatization.

To another question regarding privatization of other government entities, the minister replied that privatization of about 5 to 6 institutions would be completed in next few years.