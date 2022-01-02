Number of major crimes reduced by 48% in 4 months: police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Police Sunday said that 56,087 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Punjab during September 2021, which were reduced to 29,479 in December 2021.

A spokesman for the Punjab Police said on Sunday that in this period, the number of serious crimes was reduced by 48 per cent.

In the province, 23,162 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported during September, while 14,819 incidents were reported in December.

Giving details of 15 call data in the provincial capital Lahore, the Punjab Police spokesman said that the incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom decreased by 44% in the last four months in the provincial capital.

He said that 13,750 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Lahore in September 2021, while 7,383 incidents were reported in December.

The spokesperson said that in the last four months, incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reduced by 40% in Lahore.

In the provincial capital, 6,087 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported in September 2021 while 3,759 incidents were reported in December.