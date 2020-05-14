Number of markets, shops sealed for violation of SOPs

The District Administration Karachi on Wednesday sealed number of markets and shops in the city for violation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the provincial government to contain advancement of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The District Administration Karachi on Wednesday sealed number of markets and shops in the city for violation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the provincial government to contain advancement of coronavirus.

According to a handout issued by the Commissioner Karachi office, Zainab Market, Victoria Center, International Centre, Madina City Mall in Saddar, Al Haram Centre, Gul Plaza in Garden, Jailani Center in Aram Bagh and two beauty salons in district South while Shoe Plant and Stylo were sealed in district East of the city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani held a meeting with traders representatives and advised them to ensure strict implementation of SOPs.

He said the traders were allowed to open their shops with implementation of SOPs. The traders had assured to follow the SOPs.

The Commissioner warned that those shops, markets violating SOPs would be sealed and added violation of SOPs would not be ignored.

The representatives of traders community assured the Commissioner that they would strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government.

The Commissioner also appealed to the people while visiting the markets to strictly adopt the precautionary measures. The shopkeepers should not to allow any one to enter their shops or markets premises who was not wearing mask.