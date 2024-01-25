- Home
Number Of Out Of School Children Increased Alarmingly Since 2018; Regrets Governor Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has regretted the fact that number of out of school children increased alarmingly under the previous government since 2018.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of Pakistan Learning Festival 2024 at the Children's Library Complex here on Thursday, he expressed hope that the incoming government after elections would try to solve this issue on priority and in a better way.
Stressing the need of inclusive education, the Governor Punjab said it is praise-worthy that the Children's Library Complex is providing the facilities of library, museum, VR gaming, planetarium, movies, and indoor games to the special children.
Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is very important to teach students high moral values and build their character.
He appreciated the services of the Special Education Department. He said that special children gave excellent performance today.
He said that the Children's Library Complex has taken commendable steps to promote various educational and recreational activities among children.
On this occasion, the Managing Director of Children's Library Complex, Ahmed Khawar Shahzad, gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the institution.
He said that the Children's Library Complex is providing educational and entertainment services to children from 4 years to 14 years of age, and it also provides these services to children with special needs. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also visited various stalls set up here.
Secretary Schools Education Ahsan Waheed, Country Head British Council Pakistan, James Thomson, CEO Idara i Taleem o Agahi, Bela Raza Jameel, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Managing Director Children Library Complex Khawar Shahzad and people in large were present in the ceremony.
