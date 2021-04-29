UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Patients Succumbed To COVID-19 In Attock Surged To 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Number of patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock surged to 22

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) proved lethal in the district as two more people lost battle to the virus on Thursday raising the tally of the deaths due to the virus during the month of April to 22.

The health officials told this to media persons. The health officials informed that during the third wave of the virus, as many as 31 people in the district succumbed to the virus. Health officials informed that 51 years old Nazeer and 90 years old Nazakat Bibi who were admitted at district headquarters hospital succumbed to the virus.

Responding to a question, the District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain said that so far as many as 115 safe burials of COVID-19 including confirmed as well as suspected patients were carried out in the district since the epidemic broke out in the district in March last year.

The district focal person informed that both patients belong to Attock. He informed that as many as 11 suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Attock March April Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Test: Zimbabwe out for 176 at tea

5 minutes ago

Al Nasr Contracting Company donates AED1 million t ..

29 minutes ago

PBC appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

29 minutes ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

40 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.