Number of patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock surged to 22

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) proved lethal in the district as two more people lost battle to the virus on Thursday raising the tally of the deaths due to the virus during the month of April to 22.

The health officials told this to media persons. The health officials informed that during the third wave of the virus, as many as 31 people in the district succumbed to the virus. Health officials informed that 51 years old Nazeer and 90 years old Nazakat Bibi who were admitted at district headquarters hospital succumbed to the virus.

Responding to a question, the District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain said that so far as many as 115 safe burials of COVID-19 including confirmed as well as suspected patients were carried out in the district since the epidemic broke out in the district in March last year.

The district focal person informed that both patients belong to Attock. He informed that as many as 11 suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.