Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The overall pendency of cases in courts has increased by 3.9%, reaching the staggering number of 2.26 million during the second half of the year 2023.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, in its Bi-Annual Report of Judicial Statistics for the period from July to December 2023, revealed that 82% of the pending cases (1.86 million) were at the district judiciary level and the remaining 18% (0.39 million cases) were at the upper tier, including the Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, and high courts, according to a news release.

According to the report, 2.38 million new cases were filed during the period, while the courts managed to decide 2.

30 million cases.

Despite significant settlement of cases, the pending cases increased due to the continual filing of new ones, the news release said.

"Civil cases constitute 81% of the cases pending in the high courts, while criminal cases account for 19%. On the other hand, at the level of the district judiciary, civil cases constitute 64% of the pending cases, while the remaining 36% comprise criminal cases," it added quoting the report.

The report is available on the website and social media page of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.