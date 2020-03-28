Number of people affected by coronavirus in KP rises to 180: Ajmal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Number of people affected by coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jumped to 180 after 57 new cases were reported from across the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir said in a video link here on Saturday.

He was addressing a press briefing via video link said that new cases including 34 from Mardan, five from Peshawar, four from Buner, and three each from Nowshera and Swabi. He said that Chief Minister Khyebr Pakhtunkhwa also indicates package for frontline worker on duty in KP including health workers, nurses, paramedic staff, worker of the 1122 who serve regardless of their lives will be strongly encouraged and supported.

If any of the personnel lost their lives during the duty, then the government will provide full support to his or her family.

Underlined the steps being taken by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved special package for the employees on duty on the frontline. He while quoting the Chief Minister as saying that health workers and other staff who serve regardless of their lives will be encouraged and supported including medical staff, rescue workers, police and other employees who are fighting at the frontline against this pandemic.

The Chief Minister is saying "I personally feel proud of the services of all the frontline personnel, the owners of cooperating with the government in closing trade centers, restricting themselves to housing and I also thank the people for reducing social ties.

We will all together defeat this outbreak." He disclosed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan announced an economic relief package for the impoverished. The labor class and underprivileged will be given Rs. 5000 every month for a period of three months.

He said the relief package will cost an estimated Rs11.4 billion to the government. He said that this cash money would be distributed under the "Ehsaas" program. He said that data of 400,000 laborers was being gathered and around 1.9 million households would benefit from the package.

The package is also including tax cuts amounting Rs. 5 billion for the people. He said that with the will of Allah, Pakistan would be able to defeat the virus and if needed, further steps would be taken by cutting development funds.

Ajmal Khan Wazir said: "Together we can defeat corona pandemic," adding, "that with cooperation of public, government and law enforcement agencies coronavirus could be defeated. About constituting volunteers teams to assist stoppage of coronavirus outbreak, the government appointing as many as 2000 doctors on contract basis, he said and added that 1300 doctors had been appointed while approval of 600 more doctors through public service commission had been granted.