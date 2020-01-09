UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Polio Refusal Cases Reduced In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:44 PM

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

In a latest development, reduce in number of Polio refusals incidents has been observed in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Thursday

Bannu : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) In a latest development, reduce in number of Polio refusals incidents has been observed in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Thursday.Parents who were earlier denying polio drops to their children seemed convinced that they would not put their kids' lives at risk.The sources said that reduce in refusal incidents achieved though hard efforts by Bannu District Administration, Health Department, and Civil Society.The number of refusal has been decreased from 8,000 to 3,000.According to details, the government has declared Bannu district highly sensitive after as many as 30 polio cases out of total 53 reported from all over the country were reported in Bannu district.

District Health Officer Hameedur Rehman said efforts are underway to convenience the rest of denying parents to administer polio drops to their kids during polio drive as eradication of polio is a national cause."Polio workers were also punished as due to their connivance with parents, some fake case was registered" he added.District Health Officer, Hameed ur Rehman Dawar was of the view that the targets relating to polio campaign were successfully achieved, now in February with the cooperation of Ulema remaining targets would be achieved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Polio Civil Society January February 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

2 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

2 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

2 minutes ago

Price of red flour is in our control while fine, s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.