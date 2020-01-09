Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

In a latest development, reduce in number of Polio refusals incidents has been observed in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Thursday

Parents who were earlier denying polio drops to their children seemed convinced that they would not put their kids' lives at risk.The sources said that reduce in refusal incidents achieved though hard efforts by Bannu District Administration, Health Department, and Civil Society.The number of refusal has been decreased from 8,000 to 3,000.According to details, the government has declared Bannu district highly sensitive after as many as 30 polio cases out of total 53 reported from all over the country were reported in Bannu district.

District Health Officer Hameedur Rehman said efforts are underway to convenience the rest of denying parents to administer polio drops to their kids during polio drive as eradication of polio is a national cause."Polio workers were also punished as due to their connivance with parents, some fake case was registered" he added.District Health Officer, Hameed ur Rehman Dawar was of the view that the targets relating to polio campaign were successfully achieved, now in February with the cooperation of Ulema remaining targets would be achieved.