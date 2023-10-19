Number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 127

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown of Punjab Police is continuing against dangerous proclaimed offenders who fled abroad, in continuation of which, Shah Jahan, a proclaimed offender who escaped to Dubai after an incident, has been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a crackdown of Punjab Police is continuing against dangerous proclaimed offenders who fled abroad, in continuation of which, Shah Jahan, a proclaimed offender who escaped to Dubai after an incident, has been arrested.

The total number of criminals arrested from abroad this year has reached 127. The spokesman of Punjab Police said that accused Shah Jahan escaped to the United Arab Emirates after killing a person during a fight four years ago. Punjab Police issued red notices from Interpol, continued follow-up for arrest, after returning home, the accused was fleeing abroad once again, during the record checking at the airport, a red notice appeared on the name of the accused in the inter border management system.

The accused was immediately arrested and handed over to Dera Ghazi Khan police for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police team for the arrest of the A category dangerous proclaimed offender and said that the legal process should be completed and criminal should be punished. He said that the crackdown should be continued against the dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in murder, robbery, and kidnapping. Regular information sharing should be done with FIA, Interpol and other departments, he added.