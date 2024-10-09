Number of POs arrested from abroad this year reaches 83

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is continuously working day and night to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders (POs) who fled abroad.

In this regard, Punjab Police successfully arrested another proclaimed offender wanted in murder case and extradited him back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, proclaimed offender Ijaz Asghar had been wanted by Faisalabad Police for 10 years. In 2014, Ijaz Asghar along with accomplices, had murdered a citizen in the jurisdiction of Tarkhani Police Station, Faisalabad.

Police, with the help of Interpol, issued a Red Notice for Ijaz Asghar, and Saudi Arabia police arrested the accused and handed him over to Punjab Police at the airport.

The spokesperson said that the number of dangerous proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 83.

The IG Punjab praised the RPO and CPO Faisalabad for successful operation and instructed that after completing legal proceedings, the accused should be given strict punishment. He directed that, with the help of FIA and Interpol, other dangerous fugitives should also be arrested and brought back to the country to face justice.