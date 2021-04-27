Number of positive cases in Attock is on the rise

The number of positive cases in district Attock has reached to 1932 with ten new positive case out of which 1592 have recovered so for

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of positive cases in district Attock has reached to 1932 with ten new positive case out of which 1592 have recovered so for.

In charge Corona Cell Attock Dr. Kashif Hussain addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that so for screening of 35753 patients was carried out and out of these patients 30043 were found negative while result of 436 patients is awaited .

He said that 291 patients who are all A-symptomatic are home quarantined while four patients are under treatment in DHQ Hospital Attock.

Responding to a question Dr Kashif said that during last one year 111 patients have died of COVID-19 which include 64 male and 47 females.

He requested to follow the SOPs to control the spread of pandemic. Meanwhile on the orders of DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar all the public and private educational institutes have been closed till further orders owing to alarming increase in number of Covid 19 cases among the teachers and students.

The decision has been taken on the reports issued by District Health Authority.

It is worth mentioning that during the last few weeks more than 60 schools(boys and girls) were sealed in the district as Corona cases were reported among the students and teachers.

As per the data released by education department , almost 1936 Corona test of teachers and students were conducted and out of these tests 144 were found positive which is more than 5 percent.

CEO Education Mohsin Abbas said that there are more than 1200 public schools and more than six hundred schools in private sector across the district.

He said the closure order will be implemented in letter and spirit and action will be taken against those violating this order.

He further said that although schools have been closed till further orders yet teaching staff will remain present in schools from 0800 am to 10:00 pm daily to continue admission drive 2021-22 to achieve the set targets.