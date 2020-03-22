Number of positive cases in KP reach to 31, says Ajmal Khan Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 31 while the total number of suspects was 170 in the province.

Addressing a press briefing about the latest situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Khan Wazir informed the mediamen that out of new positive case five belong from Mardan, who were relative of Saadat Khan, died in Mangah area, two positive cases from Peshawar, which were being kept in quarantine at Police Services Hospital, one case also came up positive from Dera Ismail Khan when an elderly women declared as positive and later on died due to her weak condition. She came from Taftan, Iran to Dera Ismail Khan and later on died and thus with eight more positive cases the toll rises up to 31, he informed.

Ajmal Wazir said that the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan had taken quick steps in the wake of COVID-19 and issued order for immediate deployment of 1299 doctors. He said as directed by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, all out, steps have been taken to facilitate the people.

He also appealed to the people to stay at home, perform Nawafil, read Quran and pray to Almighty Allah to give us and to the people a courageous response to deal with this outbreak of COVID19, which on one way or the other paralyzed the whole country.

About the steps that have been taken, Ajmal Wazir disclosed that it was decided to start lockdown to be starting from March 23 in the morning at 9.

00 am for a seven days period by banning on intra-district public transport and only private and those carrying goods would be allowed.

He said the decision in this connection was taken to overcome in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. He said from March 22-24, all the shopping malls, markets and restaurants would be closed and action would be taken against those violating the announcement by charging them heavily. Only pharmacies shops, grocery shops, general stores, Flour Mills, milks shops, auto shops, petrol pumps, meat and chickens shops, fruits and vegetables shops and shops of other editable commodities would remain open to keep on facilitating the public.

Ajmal Wazir on this occasion underlined the need for public cooperation for the larger interest of the peoples. He said the government was committed to safeguarding precious human lives by utilizing all its resources.

The Advisor stated that as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial government had taken initiatives in time to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said the Task Force established under the leadership of Chief Minister KP was also monitors time to time and day to day, development coronavirus related activities.

Ajmal Khan Wazir said: "I assure the people that this is your elected government which is why the Prime Minister of Pakistan has repeatedly opposed the lockdown so that the people will suffer the least. I can say with certainty that if the people obey the orders of the government, then the restrictions imposed will gradually lesser down."