Number of PR trains run in loss

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) As many as ten new trains of Pakistan Railway have been run during the current PTI government tenure, in which seven trains run in loss and three in profit.

According to the available data, Rs 100 million has been spent on Jinnah Express in the month of June, however its income estimated to Rs 355 million and profit Rs 255 million.Likewise Rs 338 million had been spent on Rehman Baba Express in the month of June and its income and profit estimated to Rs 533 million and Rs 195 million.Rs 62 million spent on Faisalabad Express and its income estimated to Rs 67 million and profit Rs 5 million.

Furthermore, Rs 93 million spent on Rawalpindi Express in the month of June, however it income estimated to Rs 77 million and lost Rs 16 million. Rs 83 million spent on Thal, Mianwali Express and it income estimated to Rs 72 million and lost Rs 11 million.

Rs 60 million spent on Faisalabad non-stop in the month of June and its income estimated to Rs 47 million and lost Rs 13 million.Similarly Rs 136 million spent on Sindh Express and it income estimated to Rs 118 million and cost recorded to Rs 118 million. Rs 60 million spent on Shah Latif Express and it income estimated to Rs 53 million and lost Rs 7 million.