Number Of Professional Beggars Increases In Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of professional beggars on rise in the city during Ramzan while the authorities concerned despite making several attempts failed to curb this organized mafia.

A large number of children, women and elderly men could be seen on almost all busy roads of the city asking for money one way or the other on traffic signals, on the pretext of washing the glasses of vehicles or through other tactics allegedly in connivance of beggar mafia.

They play with the emotions of people by showing medical prescriptions while caring a new-born babies, disabled and begging people for money.

Latif Chaudhry, a citizen, told APP that these beggars are a burden on the society and increase in number of the beggars has become a big problem for the dwellers.

Kamran Zahoor, a motorist, said, "It is very risky to wait for the green signal without closing the window pans as these beggars could ran away with anything from the vehicle, whether it is useful for him or not."When contacted, the Spokesman of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said that they were continuously taking action against professional beggars at different intersections and recently 1473 professional has been arrested under ongoing campaign carried out against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

