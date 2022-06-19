UrduPoint.com

Number Of Rail Passengers Increasing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Number of rail passengers increasing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of rail passengers has increased as travel by bus or private transport has become dearest due to rise in fuel prices.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said here on Sunday that despite a slight raise in railway fares, there was no comparison between rail fares and buses or any other road transport.

The PR had to increase fares by 10 per cent of some trains but overall travel by train was economical and comfortable.

On the other side, fares of buses had been doubled during the last one month due to hike in petroleum prices across the country.

Sardar Nasir, a rail passenger told this scribe at the Lahore railway station that travelling with family by a bus was expansive so he decided to travel by train to Rawalpindi.

Salma, another passenger with her family going to Bahawalpur by Allama Iqbal Express train, said that fares for Bahawalpur by bus was almost doubled comparatively so she decided to go by train.

Shoaib, a booking clerk at the window of Faisalabad train, confirmed that the sale of railtickets had increased after the raise in fuel prices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Road Sale Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Nasir Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

15 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

16 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

16 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.