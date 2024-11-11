Number of railway passengers increased by 6.51 million in 2023-24: Data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Around 41.91 million passengers traveled by train during 2023-24 compared to 35.40 million in 2022-23 - an increase of 6.51 million in the annual count, according to the data of Pakistan Railways.

According to the data, a total passenger earning in the fiscal year 2023-24 was Rs. 47.712 billion, exceeding the budgetary target by a margin of Rs. 8.712 billion. Besides, there is an increase in earnings by Rs. 13.799 billion as compared to the earnings of the previous financial year 2022-23.

The revenue generated through other means in the fiscal year 2023-24 was Rs. 39.803 billion which includes freight, military traffic, property and land, scrap and others, it added.

The railway authorities are hopeful that the number of railway passengers will rise further during the upcoming year.

Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to facilitate passengers at stations and in trains en-route including provision of state-of-the-art dining cars, mobile charging sockets are provided in coaches and provision of water dispensers in coaches to provide clean drinking water to passengers.

Besides this, the department has installed Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) for purchasing tickets, information counters to guide and facilitate passengers, digital display boards for arrival and departure of trains and provision of wheel chairs and ramps for disabled people.

To improve the punctuality of trains, Pakistan Railways is removing speed restrictions through special maintenance of track, signaling system is being improved through computerized interlocking and installation of solar system, locomotive failures are being removed through timely maintenance and new passenger coaches are being inducted.

Redressal of passenger complaints, the department has established a state-of-the-art call center under Railway Automated Booking and Travelling Assistance (RABTA), passengers can also lodge their complaints on Pakistan Railways' website and complaint registers are also provided at stations and in trains so that the passengers can lodge their complaints.

“If a contractor is found selling substandard products, they are fined and issued a warning. Upon receiving three fines, the contractor's agreement with Pakistan Railways is terminated,” it added.

