Number of registered voters crosses 122 million as Election Commission of Pakistan to issue lists on Friday

The number of the registered voters in the country has gone up to 122,196,122 (122.2 million) including 66.4 million of male and 55.7 million of female voters

The number of the registered voters in the country has gone up to 122,196,122 (122.2 million) including 66.4 million of male and 55.7 million of female voters.

The said information comes at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to issue the voters' lists for all national and provincial Constituencies of the country on Friday.

The work of revising the electoral lists for the upcoming general elections was in the process since November 7, 2021.

According to the electoral rolls, more than half of the registered voters are from Punjab province with 70.6 million eligible voters, while Sindh has the second-highest number of voters with 25.6 million people eligible to cast vote.

Whereas, according to the ECP data the KhyberPakhtunkhwa province has 20.8 million voters while Balochistan has only 5.09 million registered voters.

The Federal capital, Islamabad, has 984,477 registered voters, the ECP data revealed.

It merits mentioning that the correction, if any, inclusion or exclusion of voters from electoral rolls, or the change of address is possible before the announcement of the general elections.

The registration of new votes and correction of data in these electoral rolls would start from Friday (tomorrow).

All District Election Commissioners will be available in their respective districts during the official office hours for the convenience of the public.