UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Registered Voters Surpasses 115 Mln In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Number of registered voters surpasses 115 mln in Pakistan

The total number of registered voters has reached 115,748,753, including 64,078,616 (55 percent) males, 51,667,599 (45 percent) females and 2,538 (0.002 percent) transgender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The total number of registered voters has reached 115,748,753, including 64,078,616 (55 percent) males, 51,667,599 (45 percent) females and 2,538 (0.002 percent) transgender.

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, 9,793,344 new voters have been added since the general election 2018 when the total registered voters were 105,955,409.

Punjab with 66,236,144 voters, including 36,371,326 males (55 percent), 29,862,932 females (45 percent) and 1,886 transgender (0.003 percent) leads in terms of total number of voters, followed by Sindh with 24,351,681 registered voters, including 13,443,983 males (55 percent), 10,907,267 females (45 percent) and 431 transgender (0.002 percent).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 19,533,964 registered voters, including 11,076,630 males (57 percent), 8,457,201 females (43 percent) and 133 transgender (0.001 percent), and Balochistan has 4,801,131 total registered voters, including 2,753,946 males (57 percent), 2,047,104 females (43 percent) and 81 transgender (0.

002 percent).

Similarly, the number of total registered voters in Islamabad are 825,833 with 432.731 (52 percent) male voters, 393,095 (48 percent) female voters and seven transgender (0.001 percent) voters.

According to ECP officials, the updated voter lists will be displayed from October 4 at the offices of district election commissioners and registration officers for general public. The Commission has also updated its SMS service 8300 to assist the public.

The voters they can check their registration as per voters' lists while sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300. They can also get help from the district election offices phone numbers or the ECP helpline, besides its website.

The voters can download Form-21 (registration or transfer of vote), Form-22 (objections or omission of vote) or Form-23 (correction in details) and submit with the respective offices of Form Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male October SMS 2018 From Election 2018

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister directs completion of medical co ..

32 seconds ago

Two mobile-snatchers arrested in Lahore

37 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 9 structur ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg to Visit Turkey on Monday, Greece on T ..

4 minutes ago

Guterres Says Imperative for US, Russia to Extend ..

4 minutes ago

Walmart Sells Majority Stake in UK Supermarket Asd ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.