Number of relief camps increased

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has increased the number of flood emergency

relief camps to 19 in the city to cope with any urban flooding during the monsoon rains.

WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz said here on Monday that earlier WASA had set up

10 flood relief camps in the city but now their number was enhanced to 19 and a sufficient

staff had also been deputed there.

He said the WASA staff would perform duty round the clock in shifts to deal with flood related

emergencies. In this connection, heavy machinery would also be used to drain out rainwater

especially from low-lying areas and important roads and intersections of the city.

He said that generators were also provided at all disposal stations so that these could

be used in case of load shedding of electricity.

He said that WASA monsoon control cell would also remain functional 24/7 and the people

could contact it through free helpline-1334 for lodging their water supply or sewerage related

complaints. The control cell would take prompt action to redress public complaints on top

priority basis, he added.