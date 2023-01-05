Number of Sasta Atta points increased to 74 in district in Faisalabad

The district administration has increased the number of Sasta Atta sales points to 74 to supply cheap wheat flour to the consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has increased the number of Sasta Atta sales points to 74 to supply cheap wheat flour to the consumers.

As many as 63,948 wheat flour bags of 10 kg, at the rate of Rs 648 per bag, were being supplied at the sales points on a daily basis, said a spokesperson for the district administration here on Thursday.

He said that the objective of increasing the number of sales points was to provide cheap flour to maximum people.

He said that monitoring teams supervised by Assistant Commissioners were engaged in the markets.