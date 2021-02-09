UrduPoint.com
Number Of Steps Taken For Uplifting Business, Investment Activities In Balochistsn: CEO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:46 AM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon, on Monday said that the BBoIT has crossed several important milestones for the promotion of investment in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade(BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon, on Monday said that the BBoIT has crossed several important milestones for the promotion of investment in the province.

In a statement, he said that a number of steps have been taken to increase business activities and investment which are having positive effects. We are providing all facilities and information to investors under one window operation, he said the establishment of a regional office in Karachi has facilitated the business community and investors at the doorstep of the country's largest industrial city.

He said the initiative was being welcomed at every level which is a significant achievement.

Earlier, a camp office has also been set up in Islamabad and an office will be opened in Gwadar soon, he added the establishment of the Ease of Doing Business Cell is also a historic step that has no precedent in the past.

He said for the first time, an investment policy has been introduced in the province and fortunately, Balochistan is that province that has its own investment policy.

Farman Zarkoon said Chief Minister Jam Kamal's vision was important for development and prosperity and so far many important targets have been achieved.

