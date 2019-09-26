Number of tax filers to cross 5 million in next two years: Hamad Azhar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Wednesday claimed that the number of tax filers in Pakistan would cross 5 million in next two years.

The number of tax filers last year had increased to 2.6 million from 1.9 million, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Referring to high inflation and price hike, he said the government was taking necessary steps to improve economic growth rate, enhance employment opportunities, and control fiscal deficit.

To a question about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said India had been making efforts to bring Pakistan's in the grey list, however, it failed in its sinister design. The government, he added, had taken steps in that regard and the FATF authorities were satisfied.

To another question, the minister said the current account deficit had reduced remarkably as compared to the previous years.