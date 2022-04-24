Number of thalassemia patients on rise: Ijaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Founder of the Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital, Peshawar Ijaz Ali Khan has said that with the registration of new children the number of thalassemia patients has increased in the institution.

He said that during the month of Ramazan new patients have been registered with the hospital and the total number has reached to 1377.

He said that these patients are being provided blood every month.

Ijaz Ali Khan said that besides Thalassemia and Hemophilia, Hamza Foundation also provides free blood to cancer and other patients wherein blood transfusion is carried out through modern laboratory and machinery. He has stressed for extending both financial and blood donation to save the lives of the thalassemia affected children.