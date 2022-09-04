Number of Thalassemia patients surges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients with Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital has registered in case during the last few months and has surged to 1413, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to Ijaz Ali Khan, the founder of the institute presently has 1226 patients of thalassemia, 121 Hemophilia and 62 patients of other diseases. He said that the organization has collected over 1,41,600 bags of blood, which has transfused to affected patients after screening. He said that in case of requirement, the organization is providing blood to needy patients.

He was of the opinion that control over Thalassemia is difficult without strong legislation. He particularly called for making Thalassemia test compulsory before marriages.