UrduPoint.com

Number Of Thalassemia Patients Surges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Number of Thalassemia patients surges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients with Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital has registered in case during the last few months and has surged to 1413, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to Ijaz Ali Khan, the founder of the institute presently has 1226 patients of thalassemia, 121 Hemophilia and 62 patients of other diseases. He said that the organization has collected over 1,41,600 bags of blood, which has transfused to affected patients after screening. He said that in case of requirement, the organization is providing blood to needy patients.

He was of the opinion that control over Thalassemia is difficult without strong legislation. He particularly called for making Thalassemia test compulsory before marriages.

Related Topics

Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

19 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.