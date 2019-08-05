Number of umbrellas distributed among pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of umbrellas were distributed among pilgrims in the Grand Mosque and the Central Area around it to protect worshipers from the heat.

The umbrellas were distributed by the department of public relations of the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques within its program titled: "Serving pilgrims and visitors is a source of pride for us." This is the seventh year of the program, which enables the pilgrims to beat the scorching heat in Makkah and other holy places, Saudi Gazette reported.

The presidency said the umbrellas will protect the pilgrims against scorching heat and immune them against sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

A number of pilgrims appreciated the gifts and thanked the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for its outstanding services being provided to the Guests of Allah.

They said the government has left no stone unturned to extend consummate services to the pilgrims to enable them do their Haj rituals in ease, peace and comfort.