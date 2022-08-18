Number of underage drivers increasing in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of underage drivers in the city is increasing as they put their own lives in danger but also a threat to lives of others.

Over 5,000 underage drivers are driving vehicles like cars, motorcycles and motorcycle rickshaws without a proper training and driving licence which caused accidents daily.

A majority of underage drivers were driving motorcycle rickshaws on Fatima Jinnah Road, 47-Pul, Faisalabad Road, Khushab Road and around Lory Ada areas.

This was revealed after a survey conducted by APP here on Thursday.

When contacted DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, he said a mobile education unit of traffic police was also conducting various awareness seminars and programmes in education institutions to educate people about traffic rules.

He urged the public to abide by laws and restrain their children from illegal use of vehicles for their safety.

"Around five to 10 accident cases are reported at the District Headquarters Teaching and Hospital every month", this was said by Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital Dr Ghulam Shabbir.

He added most of them were underage drivers who drove vehicles recklessly.

Meanwhile, secretary of Rickshaw Union Akram Husain said the union did not support underage drivers and: " We don't even allow them to park their rickshaws in stands".

He added that "We request authorities concerned to take action againstunderage drivers".