Number of uplifting projects continues for facilitating people in Kohlu: Naseebulla Marree

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree Thursday said that the people of his constituency have given mandate, while in this regard, a number of development works including pavement of roads and other schemes were being continued to meet the expectations of public in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to the elders and citizens called on him at his office during celebration of Eid in Kohlu.

Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah reached Kohlu constituency to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr where he offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Shaheed Justice Nawaz Marree Mosque.

He also greeted people for celebration of Eidul Fitr and said that he was taking measures to serve the people of the constituency day and night to provide basic facilities to people at their doorsteps in the area.

Ongoing projects of completion will pave the way for development and prosperity in the area, he said.

Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree visited Mir Hazarodh, Marree Bazaar, Marree Kali and Nucleus during Eid days where he inspected the ongoing development projects and met the elders.