Number Of Vaccinated People Reaches 1,289,596 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,289,596 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 1,026,824 citizens were injected first dose while 216,032 were administered second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,286 health workers were also given first dose while 18,454 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district, adding 51,125 first doses and 34,084 second doses were available in stock. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in district, where registered people also getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

People can get vaccinated themselves from vaccination centres set up in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m to 8 p.m daily except SportsComplex Samanabad centre which would remain open round the clock.

