Numberdar Killed Over Water Rate Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

Numberdar killed over water rate dispute

A farmer reportedly shot dead a 'numberdar' over collection of water rate (Aabiyana) in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A farmer reportedly shot dead a 'numberdar' over collection of water rate (Aabiyana) in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that numberdar Naveed Asif asked a farmer, Amir, in Chak 450/G-B to deposit Aabiyana but the later showed his unwillingness over which an altercation occurred between them.

Over this issue, accused Amir allegedly opened fire at numberdar Naveed Asif and killed him on the spot.

The police have registered a case and started search of the accused.

