Numberdari System Best For Implementation On Govt Policies: Minister Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:07 PM

Numberdari system best for implementation on govt policies: Minister Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro

Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Numberdari system had a great significance for effective implementation of government policies about socio-economic development, establishing peace and security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Numberdari system had a great significance for effective implementation of government policies about socio-economic development, establishing peace and security.

He was addressing the participants of Numberdar convention at the outhouse of Shahbaz Gujjar in Marzipura here. MNA Sheikh Khuram Shehzad, President Numberdar Association Maj (R) Abdul Rehman Rana, and a large number of Numberdars were present on the occasion.

The minister said the Punjab government would get full utility by strengthening this system.

He said the system was very useful for the state in respect of implementation on law and traditional credibility.

He said that Numberdars were always given due respect as they were serving the nation as well as the country at grass roots level.

MNA Sheikh Khuram Shahzad welcomed the Numberdars and assured them of resolving all outstanding issues.

He said that Numberdars were well-aware about the problems and thinking of people and they could be more helpful for the government in formulating the policies.

Earlier, President Numberdar Association Maj (R) Abdul Rehman Rana presented a welcome address and said the total number of numberdars across the province was more than 40,000 while 12,000 seats were laying vacant. He said that only 5,500 Numberdars had government grant in the shape of twelve and a half acres land.

He said that 450,000 acres of land could be brought under agriculture farming if the government provided grantsto numberdars.

Azhar Abbas Chatha, Amjad Abbas Olakh (Layyah), Shafqat Bhatti (Sahiwal) and others also spoke on the occasion.

