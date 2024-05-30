Numberdari System can lessen administrative burden: Governor Punjab

A delegation of Pak Numbardar Association Rawalpindi led by Malik Khalid Numdar met with Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A delegation of Pak Numbardar Association Rawalpindi led by Malik Khalid Numdar met with Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House on Thursday.

The delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming office as the Governor of Punjab, a press release said.

The governor while talking to the visiting delegation said that the usefulness of Numberdari system cannot be denied. He said that strengthening the Numberdari System could reduce the burden of work on various departments.

The government has also started to realize its significance, he added.

The governor said that the Numbardari system is an effective system in solving the problems of the people related to various departments in the villages.

He further said that by making the numbering system effective, many issues related to agriculture, land and revenue departments could be solved at the grass root level.

The delegation informed the Punjab Governor about the various problems being faced by them. It requested the Governor for revival of the Numbardari system.

Governor Punjab assured the delegation that he would talk to the Chief Minister of Punjab to solve their problems raised by the delegation, said a press release.