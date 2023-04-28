Numberdars conventions starts from 29th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :In the line with special directives of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, numberdars conventions will be organized in the four districts of the division.

According to a press release issued by the commissioner office here on Friday, the first numberdars (village headman) convention would be held in Khushab district on April 29, convention in Bhakkar on April 30, in Mianwali on May 1 and the numberdar convention would be held in Sargodha district on May 2.

The commissioner will participate in the conventions while deputy commissioners, officersof agriculture, food, livestock, revenue and canal departments would also participate.