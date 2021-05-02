UrduPoint.com
Numbers Of Corona Patients Reducing At Big Hospitals In Peshawar: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Numbers of corona patients reducing at big hospitals in Peshawar: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus patients at big hospitals in metropolis is reducing as the patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reduced to 328, said spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim here on Sunday.

He said that the number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was recorded at 328 with 21 being treated at ICU.

He said 485 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital. The numbers of patients in corona ward and ICU is reducing for the last few days.

Similarly, 96 corona patients were admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and 106 beds have been allocated for corona patients. Two patients were on ventilator while 10 beds were vacant.

