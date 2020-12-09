UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Numbers Of Coronavirus Patients Increasing Everyday: Asad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Numbers of coronavirus patients increasing everyday: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the numbers of COVID-19 patients were increasing day by day as its second wave was more lethal as compared to first so everyone should adopt caring measures to control it from spreading at large scale in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition parties should take the virus as a serious threat and they have to avoid to hold public gatherings during this crucial time of pandemic.

He said, the opposition parties were intentionally playing with lives of the people and pushing them into danger by holding public gatherings in this time.

The minister said during the first wave of coronavirus the government had controlled the deadly virus with adopting effective policy and at that time opposition parties did not show rigidness over the issue but now they were not cooperating in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong that deaths were happened in the Peshawar hospital due to non availability of the oxygen but it was a criminal negligence, adding the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had ordered to investigate the matter.

The oxygen was available in all the governmental hospitals according to need, he added.

Asad Umar said, the Pakistan Democratic Movement was holdings failed gatherings and the government was not scared about them.

To another query about coronavirus vaccine, he said vaccine for the deadly virus would be available in the first quarter of 2021 and it would be provided to health workers and old citizens on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Criminals All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

6 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

22 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

22 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

24 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.