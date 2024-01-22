Numerous Educational Institutions Shut Down In Islamabad Amid Terror Threat
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 11:57 AM
The sources say these 'terror attacks' might be orchestrated by female suicide bombers affiliated with the banned organizations between January 22 and 24.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) The numerous educational institutions in the Federal capital were temporarily shut down due to alert indicating a potential terrorist attack, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.
The decision to shut down educational institution was taken to avert any potential disaster.
The sources said that a banned organization purportedly planned multiple 'terror attacks' on educational establishments, with a particular focus on schools and universities in Islamabad.
The sources said, “ these 'terror attacks' might be orchestrated by female suicide bombers affiliated with the banned organizations between January 22 and 24,” said the sources privy to the development.
The police said that the robust security measures were in place in the capital, cautionary advice was issued, especially in relation to election rallies and public gatherings in the federal capital.
The CTD Punjab released a statement stating that a security high alert had been declared due to a perceived terror threat, with IBOs underway across Punjab. The spokesperson elaborated that 23 operations were conducted in various districts over the last seven days, resulting in the interrogation of 23 suspects. Additionally, two high-profile terrorists, namely Abdul Samad and Ikramullah Khan, were apprehended during these IBOs. Abdul Samad was taken into custody in Sialkot, while Ikramullah Khan was arrested in Nankana Sahib.
Earlier in 2021, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had issued a security high alert nationwide due to a potential terror threat, leading to intelligence-based operations (IBOs) being conducted in Punjab.
