UrduPoint.com

Numerous Illegal Rickshaws Shrink Roads For Vehicular Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Numerous illegal rickshaws shrink roads for vehicular traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The ever-growing number of unregistered rickshaws in Peshawar was constantly shrinking the city roads for vehicular traffic as according to the traffic wardens, nearly 50,000 of over 86,000 rickshaws were illegally moving in the city.

Most of the rickshaws in the city were unregistered and without any permit, while there were also scores of the three-wheelers plying on one registration or route permit.

Due to no proper legal action against these rickshaws, their numbers were constantly increasing with each passing day, creating traffic mess and disorder on city roads.

The rickshaw drivers can establish a stand for their vehicles at any prominent place of the district, almost blocking one side of the road for other vehicles.

Soon after the sunset, the wardens said rickshaws rule over important crossings and roads including Fidaus, Hashtnagri, Bacha Khan Chowk, Nishter Abad, Asia Chowk, Nothia, Bhana Mari, Ghanta Ghar and Government College Chowk.

The lack of proper action by the district administration and traffic staff against the illegal rickshaws was further aggravating the vehicular traffic situation on city roads.

Related Topics

Peshawar Vehicles Road Traffic Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

39 minutes ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

1 hour ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

2 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

2 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.