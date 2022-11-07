Numerous illegal rickshaws shrink roads for vehicular traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The ever-growing number of unregistered rickshaws in Peshawar was constantly shrinking the city roads for vehicular traffic as according to the traffic wardens, nearly 50,000 of over 86,000 rickshaws were illegally moving in the city.

Most of the rickshaws in the city were unregistered and without any permit, while there were also scores of the three-wheelers plying on one registration or route permit.

Due to no proper legal action against these rickshaws, their numbers were constantly increasing with each passing day, creating traffic mess and disorder on city roads.

The rickshaw drivers can establish a stand for their vehicles at any prominent place of the district, almost blocking one side of the road for other vehicles.

Soon after the sunset, the wardens said rickshaws rule over important crossings and roads including Fidaus, Hashtnagri, Bacha Khan Chowk, Nishter Abad, Asia Chowk, Nothia, Bhana Mari, Ghanta Ghar and Government College Chowk.

The lack of proper action by the district administration and traffic staff against the illegal rickshaws was further aggravating the vehicular traffic situation on city roads.