Numerous issues at Multan’s bus stand spark citizen’s outcry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) South Punjab's largest Multan Bus Stand, a crucial transportation hub linking the region to the rest of the country has been facing various challenges stemming from inadequate infrastructure and poor operations.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, citizens including Saad, Waleed, Kamran Sial, Khizar Baloch, Muhammad Yar, and others have expressed dismay over the declining conditions. They said that the bus stand suffers from many problems including encroachment by temporary stalls and moving carts.

The citizens reported that bus station's cleanliness has worsened, with litter and debris scattered across the premises, raising concerns about hygiene and public health. Noise pollution also echoed through the corridors as honking vehicles and bustling crowds created a tense environment, they added.

Additionally, they stated that the dilapidated roads further exacerbated the problems, posing risks to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Expressing the frustration, they recounted incidents of swindlers preying on passengers, exploiting their vulnerabilities with drugged edibles. The transport system itself is under scrutiny, with buses and vans operating well beyond their seating capacity, risking the safety and comfort of passengers but no one is ready to heed to alarming situation, they alleged.

The citizens also expressed concerns over the trend of overcharging and undue profiteering as transport owners, mostly local are involved in this illegal practice. Despite official assurances of ongoing efforts to address these concerns, citizens are skeptical, citing a lack of tangible improvements on the ground.

In response, the official sources talking to APP assured to rectify the situation at the Multan Bus Stand. Plans for infrastructure up-gradation and enhanced security measures have also been outlined to restore order and efficiency to the vital transportation hub.

The official informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer visited the Bus Stand and stated that every possible facility would be given to citizens. He stated that the Bus Stand would be made model. DC also expressed annoyance over the poor cleanliness arrangements. He also hinted taking strict action against illegal wagon stands, operating at the site, the official added.

Transport owners, on the other hand, defended their pricing policies stating impact of overall inflation and rising operational costs on transportation.