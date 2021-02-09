Numerous lawyers condemn rampage of IHC building by violent protesters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Legal fraternity in Federal capital had been distributed in two sections wherein a large numbers of lawyers condemned the rampage of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block by the violent protesters and demanded strict legal actions against the involved lawyers in the incident.

The 70 legal practitioners including Umer Ijaz Gilani, Iman Zainab Mizari, Barrister Zainab Janjua, Barrister Ahsan Pirzada, Aneeq Suleman Malik, Sher Asif, Jugnu Kazmi, Barrister Shayan Qaiser, Rimsha Noshab, Suleman Haider, Abdul Aziz Bagri, Mehmana Khattak, Babar Ali Khan, Barrister Adeel Malik, Barrister Khadija Siddiqui, Barrister Pirzada Aurangzeb, Sardar Haseeb Ahmed, Barrister Kabeer Hashmi, Meharunisa Sajid, Rizwan Ahmed, Barrister Ahmaf Aziz, Kashifa Niaz and others issued a condemnation statement with their signatures against vandalizing the offices of IHC's CJ block by the protesters lawyers on Monday in a protest against demolition of illegal structures.

The lawyers stated that the attack on courts' building was actually an attack on the base of legal profession.

They demanded the Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) to take strict action against the lawyers involved in hooliganism.

They further said that a violent mob of lawyers could be seen clearly in video clips of the incident, adding that simple condemnation wouldn't be enough instead action should be taken under laws.

They further added that the performance of IBA had been dissatisfying as the body had failed to regulate the conduct of lawyers, which led to this inappropriate incident.