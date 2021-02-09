UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Numerous Lawyers Condemn Rampage Of IHC Building By Violent Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Numerous lawyers condemn rampage of IHC building by violent protesters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Legal fraternity in Federal capital had been distributed in two sections wherein a large numbers of lawyers condemned the rampage of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block by the violent protesters and demanded strict legal actions against the involved lawyers in the incident.

The 70 legal practitioners including Umer Ijaz Gilani, Iman Zainab Mizari, Barrister Zainab Janjua, Barrister Ahsan Pirzada, Aneeq Suleman Malik, Sher Asif, Jugnu Kazmi, Barrister Shayan Qaiser, Rimsha Noshab, Suleman Haider, Abdul Aziz Bagri, Mehmana Khattak, Babar Ali Khan, Barrister Adeel Malik, Barrister Khadija Siddiqui, Barrister Pirzada Aurangzeb, Sardar Haseeb Ahmed, Barrister Kabeer Hashmi, Meharunisa Sajid, Rizwan Ahmed, Barrister Ahmaf Aziz, Kashifa Niaz and others issued a condemnation statement with their signatures against vandalizing the offices of IHC's CJ block by the protesters lawyers on Monday in a protest against demolition of illegal structures.

The lawyers stated that the attack on courts' building was actually an attack on the base of legal profession.

They demanded the Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) to take strict action against the lawyers involved in hooliganism.

They further said that a violent mob of lawyers could be seen clearly in video clips of the incident, adding that simple condemnation wouldn't be enough instead action should be taken under laws.

They further added that the performance of IBA had been dissatisfying as the body had failed to regulate the conduct of lawyers, which led to this inappropriate incident.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Justice Islamabad Protest Condemnation Lawyers Babar Ali Islamabad High Court Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

22 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

52 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

52 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.