UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Numerous Shopkeepers Fined For Violating SOPs In Tangi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Numerous shopkeepers fined for violating SOPs in Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah, Assistant Commissioner Tangi Shehryar Mahmood visited Tangi Bazaar and thoroughly checked the samples of food items in the different shops.

During his visits AC Tangi Shehryar Mahmood directed the shopkeepers to sell groceries at government rates and ensure implementation of SOPs.

Stern action would be taken against the violators,he informed beside imposing fine on many shopkeepers for SOPs violation.

Related Topics

Fine Charsadda Tangi Government

Recent Stories

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

35 minutes ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

35 minutes ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

50 minutes ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

1 hour ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

2 hours ago

Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in Germany

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.