Numerous shopkeepers fined for violating SOPs in Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah, Assistant Commissioner Tangi Shehryar Mahmood visited Tangi Bazaar and thoroughly checked the samples of food items in the different shops.

During his visits AC Tangi Shehryar Mahmood directed the shopkeepers to sell groceries at government rates and ensure implementation of SOPs.

Stern action would be taken against the violators,he informed beside imposing fine on many shopkeepers for SOPs violation.