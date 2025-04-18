NUML All Set To Host 5-day Spring Festival 2025 From April 21
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was all set to host its much-anticipated Spring Festival 2025, a vibrant and colorful celebration of Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry.
The five-day festival will kick off with a grand inauguration on April 21, culminating in a festive closing ceremony on April 25 at the NUML main campus in Islamabad.
This year’s theme, “Sacred Soil, Shared Spirit,” reflects a deep connection to the land and a collective sense of cultural pride and unity.
A week of joy, creativity, and unity awaits as the event offers an immersive cultural experience by bringing together the rich heritage of Pakistan’s provinces; Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
The students will showcase the unique traditions and values of the country's diverse regions.
The Spring Festival 2025 will also feature International Cultural Stalls, where students and faculty members from various departments will showcase their cuisine, costumes, customs, and traditions.
From local flavours to global vibes, the event is a true reflection of NUML's multicultural environment.
Visitors will enjoy vibrant folk music and dance performances, engaging stage dramas and theatrical acts, and a lively Kitab Mela (Book Fair) for literature enthusiasts.
The festival will also feature spirited competitions such as Bait-Bazi and speech contests, along with a variety of indoor and outdoor sports activities, adding a dynamic and energetic element to the week-long celebration.
Members of the diplomatic corps and ambassadors from various countries will also grace the occasion, lending an international flair and prestige to the celebration.
The Spring Festival 2025 aims to foster intercultural harmony, creativity, and youth engagement while promoting national and international unity through the power of culture and communication.
The event will provide a platform for young students to celebrate national unity through cultural expression, literature, performing arts, and interactive activities.
The festival promises something for everyone — from food lovers and art enthusiasts to literature buffs and culture aficionados.
The Spring Festival reflects NUML’s continued commitment to fostering intercultural harmony, inclusivity, and the creative potential of youth.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health ..2 minutes ago
-
Seminar focuses on district polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Traders call for boycott of Israeli products2 minutes ago
-
Egypt to extend support in fight against Hepatitis2 minutes ago
-
KP Petroleum Dealers Association praises crackdown on illegal fuel stations2 minutes ago
-
AJK commends role of local journalist bodies to disperse protest march2 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities reviewed at DHQ2 minutes ago
-
177 Afghans’ families repatriated through Torkham border: Home Dept2 minutes ago
-
NUML all set to host 5-day Spring Festival 2025 from April 213 minutes ago
-
AC Sialkot visits Kharota Syedan Girls School3 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz hosts prominent overseas Pakistanis to review IT, AI advancements at ICB, G-6/33 minutes ago
-
PPP convenes meeting to evolve strategy against Mines & Mineral Bill 20253 minutes ago