NUML assures NAB of its support against menace of corruption

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Quetta Campus on Friday fully assured National Accountability Bureau Balochistan of its full support in anti corruption institution's drive against the menace of corruption.

"It is indispensable to uphill the task to build every strata of the society's edifice resilience against the corruption, however educationists' role in this regard is essentially important as it has to lay basic foundation of those who will have to hold the reigns of this country," said lieutenant Colonel Retired Nisar Ahmed, Regional Director NUML Quetta Campus during a seminar organized by the NAB Balochistan in collaboration with NUML here.

For attaining required results against such evil, he underlined the need for engaging every segment of the society.

Director NAB Balochistan Rafique Memon on the occasion lauded the efforts of the NUML University for hosting the seminar.

"Bringing the harmful effects of corruption to light and make general public aware of the menace of corruption is the fundamental aspect of NAB's multi-dimensional strategy being pursued under the supervision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal," he noted.

He further expressed that students are charged with the tasks of bringing change in the society and character building, history of Pakistan is replete with the examples where the students played pivotal role and spearheaded the movements bringing change in their respective societies.

Memon urged the students to come forward and get themselves ready for shouldering the responsibilities of forthcoming future.

Earlier, students delivered speeches highlighting the ill effects of corruption and corrupt practices.