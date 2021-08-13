UrduPoint.com

NUML Assures NAB Of Its Support Against Menace Of Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

NUML assures NAB of its support against menace of corruption

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Quetta Campus on Friday fully assured National Accountability Bureau Balochistan of its full support in anti corruption institution's drive against the menace of corruption

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Quetta Campus on Friday fully assured National Accountability Bureau Balochistan of its full support in anti corruption institution's drive against the menace of corruption.

"It is indispensable to uphill the task to build every strata of the society's edifice resilience against the corruption, however educationists' role in this regard is essentially important as it has to lay basic foundation of those who will have to hold the reigns of this country," said lieutenant Colonel Retired Nisar Ahmed, Regional Director NUML Quetta Campus during a seminar organized by the NAB Balochistan in collaboration with NUML here.

For attaining required results against such evil, he underlined the need for engaging every segment of the society.

Director NAB Balochistan Rafique Memon on the occasion lauded the efforts of the NUML University for hosting the seminar.

"Bringing the harmful effects of corruption to light and make general public aware of the menace of corruption is the fundamental aspect of NAB's multi-dimensional strategy being pursued under the supervision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal," he noted.

He further expressed that students are charged with the tasks of bringing change in the society and character building, history of Pakistan is replete with the examples where the students played pivotal role and spearheaded the movements bringing change in their respective societies.

Memon urged the students to come forward and get themselves ready for shouldering the responsibilities of forthcoming future.

Earlier, students delivered speeches highlighting the ill effects of corruption and corrupt practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau National University Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom, one terrorist killed, ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom, one terrorist killed, one arrested in search operati ..

5 minutes ago
 US, European stocks rise as traders unmoved by Cov ..

US, European stocks rise as traders unmoved by Covid, inflation

6 minutes ago
 Norway aims to lift most restrictions in September ..

Norway aims to lift most restrictions in September

6 minutes ago
 Varane has to wait but Sancho set for United debut ..

Varane has to wait but Sancho set for United debut: Solskjaer

29 minutes ago
 Afghan leadership insincere to contain its soil us ..

Afghan leadership insincere to contain its soil use against Pakistan: Dr Moeed

29 minutes ago
 Cable network digitalization to increase transpare ..

Cable network digitalization to increase transparency in channel ratings: Fawad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.