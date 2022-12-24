NUML awards 641 degrees, 30 gold medals to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 641 students were awarded degrees along with 30 gold medals during the 22nd Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held here at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad on Saturday.

Chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Muhammad Tariq Malik was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Rector NUML, Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffar HI (M), pro rectors, deans, registrar, directors, heads of departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He emphasized the importance of learning at every stage of life, and stressed playing an active role in both local and global spaces to active success.

He was of the view that every failure is a lesson, "if you are not willing to fail you are not ready to succeed".

The chief guest stressed that all graduates must realize that how lucky they were to be educated in an institution like NUML and appreciated their parents for choosing this institute for their education.

Earlier, Rector NUML Maj Gen (retd) Jaffar welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education. He informed about the various milestones achieved by NUML in curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities.

The rector advised the students to tackle the challenges with determination and positivity. "You, the students, are our proud asset, and therefore must make the best use of your abilities and skills for the betterment of the country."