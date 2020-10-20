UrduPoint.com
NUML Campus To Be Established In City: Director NUML

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

NUML campus to be established in city: Director NUML

The Director National University of Modern languages (NUML) Brigadier Aamir Zahid (SI) Tuesday informed that a campus of NUML would be established in Hyderabad so that the youth of the city could get higher education on modern methods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Director National University of Modern languages (NUML) Brigadier Aamir Zahid (SI) Tuesday informed that a campus of NUML would be established in Hyderabad so that the youth of the city could get higher education on modern methods.

He made such an announcement while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to HCCI Secretariat.

According to HCCI spokesman, the Director NUML said that the objectives of establishing a university campus in Hyderabad was to provide opportunity to youth to get admissions on merit and make them able to meet the challenges of the modern world.

He, however, requested the business community of Hyderabad to extend their cooperation and support in this academic development.

The President HCCI Fahad Hussain Shaikh while welcoming the Director NUML said that the business community of Hyderabad always cooperated and supported the cause of academic development in Hyderabad adding that start of the classes of the Institute of Business Administration was also the efforts of the business community with objective to provide higher education with modern methods to youth of Hyderabad.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion.

