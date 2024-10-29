Open Menu

NUML Celebrates 101st Anniversary Of Turkish Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:42 PM

NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Republic Day

The Turkish Language Department at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday hosted an event to celebrate the 101st Anniversary of Turkish Republic Day, honouring Turkiye’s rich history and its enduring friendship with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Turkish Language Department at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday hosted an event to celebrate the 101st Anniversary of Turkish Republic Day, honouring Turkiye’s rich history and its enduring friendship with Pakistan.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Mehmet Toyran, Education Counselor at the Turkish Embassy, as the esteemed guest of honor. Heads of Departments and faculty members from across the university also attended, contributing to the lively and enthusiastic atmosphere of the event.

In his address, Dr. Mehmet Toyran highlighted Turkiye’s proud history and the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the country’s freedom struggle and established the independent Turkish Republic.

Dr. Mehmet spoke passionately about the unique, lasting friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan, rooted in shared values, heritage, and culture.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for Turkiye's independence, adding that both nations would continue to support each other across all spheres.

The head of the Turkish Language Department, Nur Yasemin Rahojoo, and the Head of the Department of Azerbaijan also shared their reflections on the significance of the Turkish Republic Day and the strong ties between the two brotherly countries. They emphasized the celebration as a powerful reminder of the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The highlight of the event was the heartfelt performances by students from the Turkish Department, who showcased their talents through poetry recitations and a theatrical presentation honoring the sacrifices made for Turkiye’s victory. Their moving performances captivated the audience, earning enthusiastic applause.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the unity and shared spirit between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye. The celebration was an unforgettable tribute to the enduring relationship between these two brotherly nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Azerbaijan National University Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (M ..

10 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

12 seconds ago
 LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khi ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khidmat signs MoU

15 seconds ago
 Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

2 hours ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

4 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan