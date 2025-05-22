Open Menu

NUML Celebrates Fête De La Francophonie With Cultural Zeal

Published May 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The French Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) celebrated the vibrant and culturally rich Fête de la Francophonie with a series of captivating performances and activities.

The event featured French songs, skits, poems, and the screening of a short film, showcasing the linguistic talent and cultural appreciation of the students.

Globally celebrated in March, Francophonie Day honours the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures.

The celebration at NUML served as a platform for students to demonstrate their fluency and passion for French while highlighting the significance of linguistic diversity.

Dean Faculty of Languages, Mr. Jameel Asghar Jami, in his welcome address, emphasized the importance of such cultural events. He expressed gratitude to the French Department for organizing the celebration and noted, “All languages deserve equal respect, just as all humans are created equal.”

The event was graced by officials from the French Embassy and the Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, H.

E. Mr. George Steiner, who appreciated NUML’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange. “Pakistan is a fascinating country for diplomats to live in,” he said. Commending the efforts of the university and its students, he encouraged them to remain humble, embrace forgiveness, and pursue their professional dreams through language learning.

Head of the French Department, Mr. Amir Zaheer, lauded the event as a powerful reminder of the unifying nature of languages. “Languages serve as bridges between cultures and traditions,” he remarked, applauding the tireless efforts of the faculty, organizers, and students in making the event a success.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony for students who successfully passed the A1 and B2 level French language certifications, marking a milestone in their academic journey.

The Fête de la Francophonie at NUML not only celebrated language learning but also reinforced the university’s commitment to cultural dialogue and global understanding.

